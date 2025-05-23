HUTCHMED showcases new oncology data at ASCO 2025

HUTCHMED (China) Limited ((Nasdaq/LON:​HCM; HKEX:​13) has announces that new data from several studies of compounds discovered by HUTCHMED including savolitinib, ranosidenib, fruquintinib and surufatinib, will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place on May 30 – June 3, 2025 in Chicago, USA.

Results from the SACHI China Phase III study of savolitinib in combination with osimertinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with MET amplification after disease progression on EGFR inhibitor therapy will be presented at a late breaking oral presentation. SACHI had met the pre-defined primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) in a planned interim analysis. SACHI data supports the New Drug Application (NDA) for this oral-only treatment, which has been accepted and granted priority review in China.

Further data with additional analysis stratified by brain metastasis status from a high MET overexpression and/or amplification treatment subset of the SAVANNAH Phase II study of the savolitinib and osimertinib combination in NSCLC patients harboring EGFR mutation and MET amplification or overexpression after progressing on osimertinib were reported. The savolitinib and osimertinib combination demonstrated better efficacy outcomes compared to savolitinib plus placebo. The combination showed promising central nervous system (“CNS”) activity, with reduced CNS progression and fewer new CNS lesions.

Results will be presented from the dose-escalation stage of the Phase I study of ranosidenib (HMPL-306), a novel, small-molecule, highly selective oral dual-inhibitor of both Isocitrate dehydrogenase (“IDH”) 1 and IDH2 enzymes, being studied in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors with IDH mutations. Results show that the compound was well tolerated, showing target inhibition and durable responses in patients. Efficacy signals were observed especially in the efficacy evaluated group of lower-grade glioma patients (N=14), with an objective response rate (“ORR”) of 7.1% and a disease control rate (“DCR”) of 100%.

Results will also be presented from the sub-group analyses of the FRUSICA-1 open-label, single-arm, pivotal Phase II study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of fruquintinib plus sintilimab in previously treated advanced endometrial cancer (EMC) patients with pMMR (proficient mismatch repair) status. Efficacy findings for patients with serous carcinoma (N=27) were clinically meaningful and characterized by responses similar to those observed in full trial population (N=98), with an Independent Review Committee (“IRC”)-assessed ORR of 37.0% and a DCR of 88.9%. The analysis of whether the response was affected by prior neoadjuvant/adjuvant chemotherapy (“NACT/ACT”) showed durable and clinically meaningful responses regardless of whether the patient had received NACT/ACT. Results were comparable for patients with and without prior NACT/ACT, with an IRC-assessed ORR of 34.0% versus 31.4% and DCR of 85.1% versus 82.4%, respectively.

Results from two subgroup analyses of a Phase IV study of fruquintinib involving 2,798 colorectal cancer patients in China will be presented. In the subgroup analysis evaluating the safety of fruquintinib as monotherapy and in combination therapy, fruquintinib demonstrated a manageable safety profile in both groups. Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAE) of Grade 3 or above occurred in 23.94% in the fruquintinib monotherapy group and 26.06% in the combination therapy group with other anti-cancer treatments. The most common treatment related adverse events (TRAE) of any grade in both groups were palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPES) and hypertension. The combination therapy group exhibited a longer treatment duration, potentially indicating improved patient outcomes. In the subgroup analysis by age, the safety of fruquintinib was assessed in younger (age <50) and late-elderly (age ≥75) patients. The safety profile was comparable across both age groups, with younger patients receiving more intensive treatment. Combination therapy with fruquintinib also showed a longer duration than monotherapy in both age subgroups, which may suggest improved survival potential.

Details of the presentations, including links to available abstracts, are as follows:

Abstract title Presenter / Lead author Presentation details

SPONSORED STUDIES Savolitinib (Savo) combined with osimertinib (osi) versus chemotherapy (chemo) in EGFR-mutant (EGFRm) and MET-amplification (METamp) advanced NSCLC after disease progression (PD) on EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI): Results from a randomized phase 3 SACHI study Shun Lu, Shanghai Chest Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China LBA8505 Oral Abstract Session: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell MetastaticSunday, June 1, 20259:48 AM CDT Efficacy and CNS results from a randomized subset of the phase 2 SAVANNAH study comparing savolitinib (savo) + osimertinib (osi) combination with savo + placebo (PBO) Benjamin Philip Levy, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD 8513 Rapid Oral Session: Lung Cancer – Non-Small Cell MetastaticMonday, June 2, 20258:06 AM CDT Phase I study of HMPL-306, an inhibitor of mutant IDH1/IDH2 (mIDH1/2), in western patients (pts) with advanced mIDH solid tumor, including glioma Jordi Rodon Ahnert, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX 2013 Rapid Oral Session: Central Nervous System TumorsSaturday, May 31, 2025

3:06 PM CDT Analysis of serous carcinoma subgroup in FRUSICA-1: Fruquintinib plus sintilimab in treated advanced endometrial cancer (EMC) patients (pts) with pMMR status Xiaohua Wu, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China 5596 Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer The Impact of Prior Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Chemotherapy (NACT/ACT) on Fruquintinib Plus Sintilimab Outcomes in Advanced Endometrial Cancer (EMC) Patients with pMMR Status: A Subgroup Analysis of FRUSICA-1 Jing Wang, Hunan Cancer Hospital, Changsha, China 5611 Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer Safety of fruquintinib in young and late-elderly Chinese patients with colorectal cancer in real-world clinical practice: Age subgroup analysis of a fruquintinib Phase IV study Yi Wang, Ningbo No.2 Hospital, Ningbo, China e15512 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal Safety of fruquintinib monotherapy and combination therapy in Chinese Patients with colorectal cancer in real-world clinical practice: A subgroup analysis from Phase IV study Zhiqiang Wang, Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center, Guangzhou, China e15515 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal The appropriate therapeutic sequence with angiogenesis inhibitor and chemotherapy in patients with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma: Exploratory analysis from the Phase III FRUTIGA study Jin Li, Shanghai East Hospital, Tongji University, Shanghai, China e16011 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Subgroup analysis of efficacy and safety of fruquintinib plus paclitaxel versus paclitaxel in gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma patients from FRUTIGA: A randomized Phase III clinical trial in second-line treatment of gastric/gastroesophageal junction Tianshu Liu, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, Shanghai, China e16012 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES Fruquintinib in combination with camrelizumab and paclitaxel liposome and nedaplatin as first-line treatment for advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC): a single-arm, Phase II study Yanhong Gu, The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, China 4042 Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Updated results of fruquintinib combined with PD-1 inhibitors and chemotherapy in the first-line treatment of HER2-negative advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (FDZL-FIX): a single-arm, open-label Phase II study Chenchen Wang, Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, Shanghai, China 4046 Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Open-label, single-arm, single-center Phase Ib/II clinical study of fruquintinib combined with trastuzumab and XELOX in the first-line treatment of advanced HER2-positive metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma Huifang Lv, The Affiliated Cancer Hospital of Zhengzhou University, Henan Cancer Hospital, Zhengzhou, China TPS4203 Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary A multi-cohort real-world study of treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Overall efficacy analysis and subgroup analysis of previous bevacizumab use or not Wangxia Lv, The Cancer Hospital of the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences (Zhejiang Cancer Hospital), Hangzhou, China e15530 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal Real-world Observational Study of Fruquintinib in Combination with Irinotecan and Capecitabine as Second-line Treatment in Patients with Advanced Colorectal Cancer Ling Xu, the First Hospital of China Medical University, Shenyang, China e15539 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal Preliminary results of fruquintinib in combination with FOLFIRI as second-line treatment for RAS-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer: a prospective single-center Phase II study Ru Jia, Fifth Medical Center, Chinese PLA General Hospital, Beijing, China e15541 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal Evaluating the efficacy of fruquintinib versus regorafenib and trifluridine/tipiracil in treating advanced metastatic colorectal cancer: A match-adjusted indirect comparison Shukui Qin, Gastrointestinal Cancer Center of Nanjing Tianyinshan Hospital, China Pharmaceutical University, Nanjing, China e15550 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Colorectal and Anal Fruquintinib plus sintilimab and SOX as conversion therapy for initially unresectable gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC): Updated response and surgical results from a single-arm, Phase II clinical trial Fei Ma, Henan Cancer Hospital, Zhengzhou, China e16016 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary A Phase II study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of fruquintinib combined with envafolimab in patients with advanced or unresectable locally advanced osteosarcoma and soft tissue sarcoma Chenliang Zhou, Shanghai Jiao Tong University Affiliated Sixth People’s Hospital, Shanghai, China e23506 Publication Only: Sarcoma Efficacy and safety of surufatinib (Sur) plus paclitaxel (Pac) as second line (2L) treatment for advanced gastric cancer (aGC): Final results from a Phase II trial Xiuying Xiao, Renji Hospital, Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine, Shanghai, China 4028 Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Efficacy and safety of surufatinib (S) plus KN046 (K) and chemotherapy in first line (1L) advanced pancreatic cancer (PC): a single-arm, Phase Ib/II trial Wenquan Wang, Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, Shanghai, China 4157 Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary First-Line Treatment with Surufatinib, Camrelizumab, Nab-paclitaxel, and S-1 in Locally Advanced or Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC): A Phase Ib/II Randomized Study Ru Jia/ Guanghai Dai, the Fifth Medical Center of the PLA General Hospital, Beijing, China 4161 Poster Session: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary A prospective, single-arm, Phase II trial exploring the use of pamiparib combined with surufatinib as neoadiuvant therapy for advanced, unresectable ovarian cancer (PASSION) Bairong Xia, The First Affiliated Hospital of University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, China 5589 Poster Session: Gynecologic Cancer The efficacy and safety of Surufatinib monotherapy as a third-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma: A single-arm, open-label, multi-center Phase II study Fuxiang Zhou, Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan, China e16209 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Surufatinib combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin and immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) for unresectable locally advanced or metastatic intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma Jingtao Zhang/ Xuetao Shi, Cancer Hospital of Shandong First Medical University, Jinan, China e16222 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary Updated results from a multicenter, single-arm Phase ll study of surufatinib plus sintilimab and lBl310 in patients with high-grade advanced neuroendocrine neoplasm (HG-NEN) Ming Lu/ Lin Shen, Peking University Cancer Hospital, Beijing, China e16342 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary A prospective, single-arm, Phase II study of surufatinib in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel for the neoadjuvant treatment of resectable and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer Song Gao/ Jihui Hao, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, Tianjin, China e16442 Publication Only: Gastrointestinal Cancer – Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

