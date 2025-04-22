Follow us on:

HUTCHMED completes Savolitinib trial enrollment

Hutchmed

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (Nasdaq/LON:HCM; HKEX:13) has announced that it has completed enrollment of the registration phase of its Phase II trial of savolitinib in gastric cancer patients with MET amplification.

This clinical trial is a single-arm, multi-center, open-label, Phase II registration study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of savolitinib in treating gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma patients with MET amplification. Primary endpoint is objective response rate (ORR) evaluated by the Independent Review Committee (IRC) (RECIST 1.1). Secondary endpoints include progression free survival (PFS) and incidence of various adverse events (AE), among others. A total of 64 patients have been enrolled in the study. Further details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov using identifier NCT04923932.

As reported at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting, interim results from the study showed a 45% ORR confirmed by IRC and a 50% ORR in patients with high MET gene copy number. 4‑month duration of response (DOR) rate was 85.7% with median follow up time of 5.5 months. The most common grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events (TRAE) (≥ 5%) were platelet count decreased, hypersensitivity, anemia, neutropenia and hepatic function abnormal. Only one patient discontinued treatment due to grade 4 liver function abnormal (TRAE) and no patient died due to TRAE.

The China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to savolitinib for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic gastric cancer or GEJ adenocarcinoma patients with MET amplification who have failed at least two lines of standard therapies. If positive, HUTCHMED may initiate plans to apply for marketing authorization of savolitinib for gastric cancer in China in late 2025.

