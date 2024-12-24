Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$227.34’, now 19.4% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. with ticker code (HII) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $326.00 and $180.00 and has a mean share price target at $227.34. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $190.45 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 19.4%. The 50 day MA is $212.36 and the 200 day MA is $251.77. The market capitalization for the company is 7.45B. The current share price for the company is: $190.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,893,916,794 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.75, revenue per share of $296.22 and a 4.27% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).