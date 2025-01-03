Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 20.9% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. with ticker code (HII) now have 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $326.00 and $180.00 calculating the average target price we see $228.51. Now with the previous closing price of $188.97 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 20.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $202.47 and the 200 day moving average is $248.28. The market cap for the company is 7.34B. Currently the stock stands at: $187.61 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,877,085,435 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.61, revenue per share of $296.22 and a 4.27% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).