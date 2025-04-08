Howden Joinery Group Plc CFO Paul Hayes to retire

Howdens Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has announced that Paul Hayes has notified the Board of his intention to retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Executive Director of the Company on 30 May 2025.

The Board also announces that, following an extensive selection process, he will be succeeded by Jackie Callaway, currently CFO of Coats Group plc, who will be appointed as a Director of the Howdens Board on 2 June 2025.

Jackie Callaway was appointed CFO of Coats Group plc on 1 April 2021 and was previously CFO of Devro plc. She is a Non-Executive Director of IMI plc, the FTSE 100 specialist engineering company. Jackie is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and of the Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

Paul Hayes joined the Howdens Board as CFO in December 2020. During his time with the Company, he has seen Howdens through challenging markets where it has delivered strong cash generation while successfully executing its strategic initiatives and become a constituent of the FTSE 100.

Commenting, Andrew Livingston, Howdens Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Jackie has a strong track record in leading finance teams of large UK listed companies with global operations. Her expertise will be invaluable to the Board and our Executive Leadership team as we continue to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities we have, both in our UK markets and through the development of our international operations.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Paul for his significant contribution to Howdens over the last four years. We wish him well in his retirement.”

Jackie Callaway will be paid in line with Howdens’ remuneration policy as approved by shareholders in May 2022. An updated version of the policy is subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 1 May 2025.