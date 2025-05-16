Follow us on:

How women-led innovators are driving global expansion

Tern plc

Scotland is on the cusp of a transformative economic shift, fuelled by the rise of women-led businesses poised to unlock billions in untapped export potential. At the forefront of this movement is Talking Medicines, a Glasgow-based healthtech company redefining the boundaries of AI-driven healthcare marketing. Their recent participation in the “Promoting Women-Led Businesses to Export” roundtable underscores a broader narrative: female entrepreneurs are not just contributing to Scotland’s economy—they are reshaping its global footprint.

On 1st May 2025, Talking Medicines’ Co-Founder and COO/CDO, Dr Elizabeth Fairley, represented the company at a pivotal roundtable hosted by the Scotland Office and led by MP Kirsty McNeill. The event convened a dynamic group of female entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers to address the challenges and opportunities facing women-led enterprises in international markets. Discussions centred on enhancing access to finance, fostering cross-border collaborations, and leveraging Scotland’s robust support infrastructure to scale globally.

Talking Medicines exemplifies the success achievable when innovation meets opportunity. Their flagship product, Drug-GPT, harnesses advanced data science and AI to transform unstructured healthcare data into actionable insights, revolutionising how pharmaceutical companies engage with healthcare professionals and patients. This cutting-edge approach has not only garnered industry acclaim but also positioned the company as a leader in the burgeoning field of healthcare conversational intelligence.

The company’s strategic expansion into the U.S. market, bolstered by participation in Scottish Enterprise’s Market Booster programme, highlights the scalability of their model. With operations established in key American hubs, Talking Medicines is leveraging transatlantic partnerships to accelerate growth and innovation. This international trajectory underscores the critical role of supportive ecosystems in enabling women-led businesses to thrive on the global stage.

However, the broader landscape reveals significant disparities. Research indicates that if women-led businesses in Scotland exported at the same rate as their male counterparts, the nation’s trade could increase by £3.4 billion to £10.3 billion over two years . Addressing this “gender export gap” requires targeted interventions, including tailored export training programmes and inclusive trade missions, to empower female entrepreneurs to navigate and penetrate international markets effectively.

Talking Medicines’ journey illustrates the profound impact of aligning innovative solutions with strategic support. Their commitment to fostering gender diversity within their leadership and operational teams not only drives internal excellence but also serves as a blueprint for sustainable growth. By championing inclusivity and leveraging Scotland’s entrepreneurial resources, they are setting a precedent for how women-led businesses can achieve and sustain global success.

