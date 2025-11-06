How a water system made its way into office fitout strategy

Billi is embedding itself directly into the infrastructure of modern offices, offering under-bench water systems that now feature as standard in high-spec fitouts. What began as a convenience product is now specified early by architects and facilities managers looking to meet design, energy and space-efficiency targets. The pitch is straightforward: smaller units, lower power draw, and faster dispensing, all tied into a sleek, integrated system.

The company’s compact designs save up to 50% more cupboard space compared with traditional units, freeing up valuable real estate in high-cost office environments. Its patented heat-exchange technology captures energy from the chilling process and recycles it to preheat boiling water, reducing net energy usage. For commercial landlords under pressure to improve ESG ratings, this is part of the building’s performance profile.

Billi’s commercial strategy is to be included at the design stage, making its systems part of the original project specification. This upstream positioning locks in early revenue, raises switching costs, and improves margin visibility. The company’s focus on architects, workplace designers and fitout contractors reflects this model.

Its systems are already installed in some of the most advanced commercial buildings in the UK, including the Bloomberg London HQ, where sustainability benchmarks are among the highest globally.

