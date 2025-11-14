Follow us on:

A five-stage water filter making a case for better everyday utility

STRIX GROUP PLC

The filtration process at the heart of this system follows a five-step structure designed for household convenience. It begins with a coarse barrier that captures visible particles and sediment, an initial step aimed at protecting the integrity of later stages. From there, a finer mesh captures smaller particles, helping prevent the kind of debris that can make its way through basic filters.

Next, the inclusion of activated carbon addresses common issues found in tap water. The carbon layer is designed to bind with chlorine and organic matter, tackling both taste and odour. For many consumers, this is the primary filter interaction — water that smells and tastes better, but here it’s only the midpoint in the process.

One of the more notable elements is the use of an ion exchange resin. This component helps to reduce the presence of heavy metals while also tackling limescale, a frequent concern in hard-water areas. This resin-based approach positions the system not just as a taste filter but as one that supports longer-term appliance care.

The final filtration layer is a secondary fine mesh, included to ensure that even the smallest residual particles are captured before the water exits.

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is a global leader in the innovation, design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls, heating and temperature controls, steam management and water filtration technologies. 

