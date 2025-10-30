Follow us on:

A simple product meeting rising expectations at home

STRIX GROUP PLC

Consumers are cutting bottled water, skipping premium systems, and turning to a cheaper, simpler solution already in their kitchens. A low-cost filter jug now sits at the centre of a wider behavioural shift in how households manage essentials.

For many consumers, the appeal is immediate. Fill the jug from the tap, wait a few moments, and pour. The filter works in stages, removing visible and invisible particles, including chlorine and scale, while leaving the underlying mineral content largely intact. The result is water that tastes better and functions better in kettles and machines. Filters last around a month under normal use, and changing them is fast and mess-free. Everything about the product is designed to integrate with existing habits.

Households are becoming more selective, not just about what they spend, but what they trust. A water filter jug represents a low-cost step toward more control over a basic resource. It’s not dramatic, but it’s consistent. The more often it’s used, the more value it delivers.

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is a global leader in the innovation, design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls, heating and temperature controls, steam management and water filtration technologies. 

