A daily appliance under fresh scrutiny for cost and health impact

STRIX GROUP PLC

For all its simplicity, the traditional kettle may be falling out of step with the demands of modern efficiency, health awareness and workplace practicality.

In both commercial and domestic environments, kettles are being used more often than ever, particularly in shared spaces where hot drinks remain a cultural constant. Yet each boil carries costs, not only in energy but in the gradual degradation of water quality. Most users overfill kettles or reboil them unnecessarily. The result is avoidable waste and rising energy bills, a single household can spend £60 to £80 a year, while workplaces may see annual costs far higher.

The materials used in many kettles add another layer of concern. Plastic units, even when labelled BPA-free, can release chemical compounds when repeatedly heated. Metals are not immune either. Limescale from hard water builds up over time, potentially affecting taste and increasing the risk of trace elements leaching into water.

Systems that offer instant boiling water from filtered tap units are beginning to replace kettles in offices, healthcare settings, and premium homes. These taps deliver precise amounts of water at a controlled temperature, cutting energy waste and eliminating the need to boil more than necessary. They also bypass many of the health concerns associated with plastics or limescale, as they typically rely on high-grade materials and built-in filtration.

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is a global leader in the innovation, design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls, heating and temperature controls, steam management and water filtration technologies. 

