Elemental Royalty Corporation: Unlocking long-term value through high-impact royalties (Video)

Fresh from a transformative merger that’s catapulted its market cap to nearly $1 billion, Elemental Royalty (TSX-V: ELE, NASDAQ:ELE) CEO, David Cole, highlights importance of royalties as a business model and the fundamentals of long-term discovery optionality, where a single $200,000 royalty deal can turn into a multi-decade cash flow engine. Backed by Tether and supported by a global portfolio already generating meaningful revenues, Elemental is scaling a proven a track record of smart capital allocation, quietly compounding value to create a mid-tier, gold-focused royalty company delivering immediate cash flow, diversified growth, and long-term discovery upside.

Upcoming catalysts include graduation to the TSX and subsequent index inclusion, in addition to the long-term upside of the portfolio as royalty assets expand in production and advance along the development pipeline.

Key Moments

00:16 – Intro to merger: EMX + Elemental Altus = Elemental Royalty

– Intro to merger: EMX + Elemental Altus = Elemental Royalty 01:05 – Value of mineral rights over decades

– Value of mineral rights over decades 02:14 – Royalties at the base vs. top of the pyramid

– Royalties at the base vs. top of the pyramid 05:01 – How the merger with Elemental came together

– How the merger with Elemental came together 06:01 – Tether’s role and vision

– Tether’s role and vision 07:04 – The “secret sauce” behind Elemental’s royalty success

– The “secret sauce” behind Elemental’s royalty success 09:57 – $89M projected revenues and key producing assets

– $89M projected revenues and key producing assets 12:01 – Casa Rones royalty performance with Lundin

– Casa Rones royalty performance with Lundin 15:00 – TMUC in Serbia: Century-long royalty potential

– TMUC in Serbia: Century-long royalty potential 20:02 – Tether’s massive gold-buying and why they want royalties

– Tether’s massive gold-buying and why they want royalties 21:42 – Catalysts: $100M in external drilling on Elemental properties

– Catalysts: $100M in external drilling on Elemental properties 22:49 – NASDAQ listing, index inclusion, and no debt position

Elemental Royalty Corporation is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company formed from the merger of Elemental Altus Royalties and EMX Royalty Corp. It holds a global portfolio of over 200 royalty interests across 20 countries, including 16 cash-flowing assets, with a focus on long-life, high-quality mining projects.