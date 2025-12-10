XP Factory: Escape Hunt Delivers Record Margins as Boom Battle Bar Fuels Top-Line Growth (Video)

XP Factory’s (LON:XPF) interim results reveal a sharp contrast between two of the UK’s fastest-growing experiential leisure brands. Escape Hunt continues to outperform expectations with industry-defying growth and 40% EBITDA margins, while Boom Battle Bar is doubling down on quality over quantity, leveraging strategic site selection and margin improvements. CEO Richard Harpham outlines how the group is navigating a tough consumer environment with financial discipline and a bold, shareholder-focused roadmap that includes a potential share buyback.

Key Moments

00:26 – Interim Results Summary

01:38 – Brand Performance Breakdown

02:48 – Boom Margin Upside

04:02 – Revised Boom Strategy

05:05 – Escape Hunt Strength

06:18 – New HSBC £20m Revolving Credit Facility

08:29 – Strategic Outlook & Capital Allocation

XP Factory plc operates two leading UK experiential leisure brands: Escape Hunt, a premium escape room business, and Boom Battle Bar, a competitive socialising venue combining games, food, and drinks. The company focuses on profitable expansion and delivering strong returns on capital in a challenging market.