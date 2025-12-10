Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

XP Factory: Escape Hunt Delivers Record Margins as Boom Battle Bar Fuels Top-Line Growth (Video)

XP Factory’s (LON:XPF) interim results reveal a sharp contrast between two of the UK’s fastest-growing experiential leisure brands. Escape Hunt continues to outperform expectations with industry-defying growth and 40% EBITDA margins, while Boom Battle Bar is doubling down on quality over quantity, leveraging strategic site selection and margin improvements. CEO Richard Harpham outlines how the group is navigating a tough consumer environment with financial discipline and a bold, shareholder-focused roadmap that includes a potential share buyback.

Key Moments

  • 00:26 – Interim Results Summary
  • 01:38 – Brand Performance Breakdown
  • 02:48 – Boom Margin Upside
  • 04:02 – Revised Boom Strategy
  • 05:05 – Escape Hunt Strength
  • 06:18 – New HSBC £20m Revolving Credit Facility
  • 08:29 – Strategic Outlook & Capital Allocation

XP Factory plc operates two leading UK experiential leisure brands: Escape Hunt, a premium escape room business, and Boom Battle Bar, a competitive socialising venue combining games, food, and drinks. The company focuses on profitable expansion and delivering strong returns on capital in a challenging market.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify

NO INVESTMENT ADVICE I FULL DISCLAIMER  

This is a Sponsored interview

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    XP Factory: Escape Hunt Delivers Record Margins as Boom Battle Bar Fuels Top-Line Growth (Video)

    Search

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple