Hochschild Mining PLC Strong full 2019

Hochschild Mining (LON: HOC) has today provided a production report for the 12 months ended 31 December 2019.

Operational highlights

o 269,892 ounces of gold

o 16.8 million ounces of silver

o 477,400 gold equivalent ounces

o 38.7 million silver equivalent ounces (versus target of 37.0 million silver equivalent ounces)

Exploration highlights

Strong financial position

2020 guidance

Ignacio Bustamante, Hochschild Mining Chief Executive Officer said:

“I am pleased to report that we have delivered a stronger than forecast final quarter. Consequently, the overall 2019 production figure of 38.7 million silver equivalent ounces is comfortably ahead of the 37.0 million ounce target and includes record contributions from our Inmaculada and San Jose mines. Furthermore, our costs for 2019 are expected to be in line with guidance. We have also substantially improved our financial position with strong free cashflow generation and the refinancing of our short-term debt with a new low cost $200 million loan.

At Inmaculada, we have continued to deliver exciting drill results that are further adding to the resource base. In addition, our 2020 brownfield drilling programme is set for an early start in Peru with the welcome news that we have secured permits to drill at the exciting Pablo Sur and Cochaloma targets close to Pallancata. We will provide updates on progress at these and other campaigns as our exploration programme advances.”