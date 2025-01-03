Hexcel Corporation – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 10.7% Upside Potential

Hexcel Corporation with ticker code (HXL) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $81.00 and $60.00 calculating the mean target price we have $69.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at $62.70 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and the 200 day moving average is $64.22. The market cap for the company is 5.01B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $61.80 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,539,156,768 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 47.18, revenue per share of $22.70 and a 4.98% return on assets.

Hexcel Corporation is engaged in providing advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company’s product range includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, resins, engineered core, and composite structures for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. The Company operates through two segments: Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment is comprised of its carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resin systems, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles. The Engineered Products segment is comprised of lightweight high-strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core, and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing.