Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Hercules Site Services delivers strong financial performance, exceeding market expectations

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC), a leading technology enabled labour supply group for the UK infrastructure and construction sectors, will hold its Annual General Meeting today at 10.00 a.m. where the Company’s Non-Executive Chairman, Henry Pitman, will provide the following statement:

“During the financial year ended 30 September 2024 (FY24), our talented team once again delivered a strong financial performance exceeding market expectations. I am particularly pleased that revenue growth has averaged 48% since our listing three years ago, fuelled by increasing demand for our services and the successful execution of our strategic plan.

“Our core Labour Supply business experienced record levels of demand and delivery, with a 35% increase in the average number of operatives deployed. Overall, we delivered labour resources to more than 40 clients and 300 different project locations, resulting in a 28% rise in revenue and 34% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Given the broader economic challenges facing UK businesses, this achievement is especially commendable.

“A highlight of FY24 was the completion of our first acquisition. Acquiring Future Build Recruitment expanded our presence in the construction sector, particularly within the white-collar and permanent recruitment markets complementing our existing blue-collar infrastructure offering.

“In January 2024, we successfully launched the Hercules Construction Academy, which generated its first revenues during the period. To date, more than 1,100 people have been trained at the facility. With the Construction Industry Training Board forecasting that the UK will require almost 225,000 additional construction workers by 2027, we anticipate the Academy will be a good source of future income growth as demand for training and upskilling workers increases.

“With continued high levels of investment in the UK infrastructure and construction sectors expected, we completed a successful £8m fundraise in September 2024. The funds provide us with a robust financial platform to pursue a range of compelling growth opportunities, both organically and through selective acquisitions.  

“As part of the fundraise, we welcomed two highly successful entrepreneurs to our share register, providing a strong endorsement of our strategy. Ged Mason has become a shareholder, bringing valuable experience in the recruitment sector and Martin Tedham has also joined as a shareholder, leveraging his expertise in building and scaling successful companies. We were also delighted to appoint Martin as a Non-Executive Director. In addition, we were also pleased to welcome Janus Henderson as a shareholder.

“I am also happy to report that we have had a successful start to FY25. In January we sold our Suction Excavator business which immediately reduced our debt and lease liabilities, strengthening our balance sheet. The disposal is expected to enhance free cash flow, improve profit before tax and increase earnings per share, while streamlining our business to focus on our successful Labour Supply offering.

“In FY25, we expect our strong growth to continue as we convert the exciting opportunities available to us driven by increased investment in the UK infrastructure and construction sectors. We would like to thank our shareholders, colleagues and customers for their support as we build on the strong performance delivered to date and look forward to keeping them updated on our progress.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Research

UK Equity Research Reports Latest: ARCM, AVAP, DRX, FRG, HERC, RECI

These latest equity research reports provide valuable insights into the performance and prospects of key UK-listed companies.

Hercules Site Services appoints Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director

Hercules Site Services appoints Jacques Kriel as Business Development Director to boost growth in the UK infrastructure and construction sectors.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services Strengthens Growth Prospects Following Strategic Divestment – Equity Development

Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services divests Suction Excavator business, significantly reducing debt levels

Hercules Site Services divests Suction Excavator business for £2.4m, reducing debt by £9m and boosting focus on high-growth UK infrastructure sectors.
Hercules Site Services

Hercules Site Services: Record 2024 results and ambitious plans for 2025 (LON:HERC)

Hercules Site Services plc discusses a record-breaking 2024 with over £100 million in revenue and unveils promising plans for investors in 2025.

Hercules Site Services Smashes Records and Signals Bold Plans for 2025 Growth (Video)

Hercules Site Services plc (LON:HERC) reports record-breaking FY 2024 results, with robust growth in revenue and profitability despite strategic divestments.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.