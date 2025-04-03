Follow us on:

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock: A Look at Its 26% Potential Upside and Robust Dividend Yield

**Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)** is a well-established name in the leisure industry, renowned for its diverse portfolio of toys, games, and entertainment content. As a heavyweight in the Consumer Cyclical sector with a market cap of $8.75 billion, Hasbro’s strategic maneuvers in product offerings and brand licensing have kept it at the forefront of the industry. Based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company operates globally, reaching markets in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and beyond.

Trading at $62.69, Hasbro’s stock has fluctuated within a 52-week range of $54.82 to $72.94. Despite a minimal recent price change of 0.01%, the company’s stock performance indicates resilience amidst market challenges. The stock’s current price is slightly below its 200-day moving average of $63.44, and its RSI of 66.38 suggests that the stock is nearing overbought territory, which could signal potential price adjustments in the near term.

Investors seeking value will note that Hasbro’s forward P/E ratio stands at 13.27, suggesting that the stock is reasonably priced relative to its expected earnings. However, the absence of a trailing P/E ratio and other valuation metrics such as PEG or Price/Sales raises questions about past profitability and growth expectations. The company reported a substantial revenue decline of 14.50%, which may concern some investors, yet its strong Return on Equity of 34.72% and an EPS of 2.75 highlight efficient management and profitability from its existing operations.

Hasbro offers an attractive dividend yield of 4.47%, albeit with a high payout ratio of 101.82%. This indicates that the company is paying out more in dividends than it is earning, which could be unsustainable in the long run without a significant turnaround in earnings. Nonetheless, for income-focused investors, Hasbro’s dividend yield is a compelling feature, especially in a low-interest-rate environment.

The stock enjoys favorable analyst coverage, with 11 buy ratings and 3 hold ratings, and no sell recommendations, reflecting confidence in Hasbro’s strategic direction and market position. Analysts have set a price target range of $64.00 to $86.12, with an average target of $79.09, indicating a potential upside of 26.17% from the current price level. This optimistic outlook could attract growth-oriented investors looking to capitalize on Hasbro’s market recovery and strategic initiatives.

Hasbro stands as a multifaceted company with a strong legacy in the toy and entertainment sectors, continuously evolving its business model to align with modern consumer trends. While challenges such as declining revenue growth and a high dividend payout ratio exist, the company’s robust return on equity and promising analyst ratings provide a compelling case for its potential. Investors should weigh these factors carefully, considering both the risks and opportunities that Hasbro presents in the current market landscape.

