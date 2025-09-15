Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Harworth Group Plc expands CFO Kitty Patmore’s role to support strategic growth

Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG), a leading regeneration and strategic land owner and developer, has announced that, in support of its strategic growth priorities, stakeholder management and focus on continued operational success, Kitty Patmore, Chief Financial Officer (‘CFO’), has expanded her Group leadership role to include:

1.   Portfolio Strategy, focused on improving site phasing and capital allocation across Harworth’s land, development       and investment portfolios, balancing Group risk and optimising returns

2.   Strategic Partnerships, focussed on selection and management of strategic funding and delivery partners, by developing platforms and associated governance

3.   Sustainability, Energy & Natural Capital, focused on alignment of planning policy, funding & investor opportunities   and reporting & regulation.   

Kitty joined Harworth as CFO and Executive Director on the Board on 1 October 2019.

Dougie Maudsley, who joined Harworth as Group Financial Controller in January 2021, having also held roles as Director of Finance and most recently Interim CFO while Kitty was on maternity leave, has taken on the new role of Deputy CFO and will join the Executive team on a permanent basis.

Following these changes, Harworth’s Executive comprises:

·      Lynda Shillaw, CEO

·      Kitty Patmore, CFO

·      Dougie Maudsley, Deputy CFO

·      Jonathan Haigh, CIO

·      Andrew Blackshaw, COO

·      Chris Birch, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth, commented: “The depth of talent and expertise within Harworth is a cornerstone of our success. As we are more than half-way through our strategic plan, with a clear line of sight to delivering on our strategic priorities, we are thrilled to have Kitty expanding her role to lead on operational areas that are key to successfully scaling the business. With Dougie joining the Executive on a permanent basis at the same time, I am confident we have the right team in place to continue to deliver on our growth strategy.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Hardman & Co

    Real Estate Credit Investments: What RECI brings to investors

    Real Estate Credit Investments offers a near 10% dividend yield backed by recurring interest income, with a track record of stability through various market cycles. Investors gain exposure to a well-managed, low-correlation credit portfolio with downside protection, managed by experienced debt specialists at Cheyne Capital.
    Quadrise plc

    Quadrise appoints Peter Borup as CEO to lead commercialisation phase

    Quadrise has appointed Peter Borup as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 October 2025. With over 30 years' experience in global shipping and a background in maritime innovation, Borup joins the company as it advances its low-emission fuel technologies towards commercialisation.
    Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

    9.6% dividend yield: RECI is one of the UK top dividend stocks

    Real Estate Credit Investments posted a dividend yield of 9.6% in its August 2025 factsheet, with a diversified portfolio of 23 investments valued at £307.9m. The company committed £17.1m during the month to support the lease-up of a Canary Wharf office building, while net effective leverage stood at 34.7%
    BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust (LON:BRFI)

    BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust posts 40% NAV growth in H1 2025

    BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc reported a 40.4% increase in net asset value per share for the six months to 30 June 2025, outperforming its benchmark MSCI EM Latin America Index, which rose 29.9%.
    One Health Group

    One Health Group reports strong trading and progress on surgical hub development

    One Health Group has confirmed that trading for the year to date remains in line with expectations, with continued organic growth and progress on its first Surgical Hub in Scunthorpe. The company will provide a further trading update for the six months to 30 September 2025 in late October.
    Boku Network

    Boku to announce Interim Results and host Investor Webinar on 30 September 2025

    Boku will release its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday 30 September 2025. Management will hold an analyst briefing at 9.30 a.m. BST and an investor webinar with Q&A at 5.30 p.m. BST on the same day.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple