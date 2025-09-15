Harworth Group Plc expands CFO Kitty Patmore’s role to support strategic growth

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG), a leading regeneration and strategic land owner and developer, has announced that, in support of its strategic growth priorities, stakeholder management and focus on continued operational success, Kitty Patmore, Chief Financial Officer (‘CFO’), has expanded her Group leadership role to include:

1. Portfolio Strategy, focused on improving site phasing and capital allocation across Harworth’s land, development and investment portfolios, balancing Group risk and optimising returns

2. Strategic Partnerships, focussed on selection and management of strategic funding and delivery partners, by developing platforms and associated governance

3. Sustainability, Energy & Natural Capital, focused on alignment of planning policy, funding & investor opportunities and reporting & regulation.

Kitty joined Harworth as CFO and Executive Director on the Board on 1 October 2019.

Dougie Maudsley, who joined Harworth as Group Financial Controller in January 2021, having also held roles as Director of Finance and most recently Interim CFO while Kitty was on maternity leave, has taken on the new role of Deputy CFO and will join the Executive team on a permanent basis.

Following these changes, Harworth’s Executive comprises:

· Lynda Shillaw, CEO

· Kitty Patmore, CFO

· Dougie Maudsley, Deputy CFO

· Jonathan Haigh, CIO

· Andrew Blackshaw, COO

· Chris Birch, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Lynda Shillaw, Chief Executive of Harworth, commented: “The depth of talent and expertise within Harworth is a cornerstone of our success. As we are more than half-way through our strategic plan, with a clear line of sight to delivering on our strategic priorities, we are thrilled to have Kitty expanding her role to lead on operational areas that are key to successfully scaling the business. With Dougie joining the Executive on a permanent basis at the same time, I am confident we have the right team in place to continue to deliver on our growth strategy.”