One Health Group reports strong trading and progress on surgical hub development

One Health Group

One Health Group plc (LON:OHGR), an independent provider of NHS-funded medical procedures, for patients referred through ‘Patient Choice’ for treatment in Orthopaedics, Spine, General Surgery, Gynaecology and Urology, has provided an update on its trading year to date, ahead of its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) taking place today at 11.00 a.m. at 131 Psalter Lane, Sheffield S11 8UX.

Derek Bickerstaff, Chair, will provide the following statement at the AGM:

“I am very pleased to announce that trading in the early part of the year ending 31 March 2026 (“FY 2026”) remains strong and in-line with management expectations.

“The business continues to deliver strong organic growth, and we are making good progress to supplement this with additional strategic growth via the development of a network of surgical hubs. In the summer we announced that the planning application for our first Surgical Hub in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, was granted. We have since completed the acquisition of the land and appointed an experienced contractor to oversee the build. Preparation of the site for construction is underway, and we remain confident of operational readiness within 12 months of construction commencement. We will update shareholders as the project progresses.

“The Company continues to provide care, free at the point of delivery to more NHS patients through ‘Patient Choice’ across an ever-increasing geography to reduce the pressure on waiting lists. We look forward to providing a further update on trading for the six months ending 30 September 2025 in late October.”

One Health Group

One Health Group reports strong trading and progress on surgical hub development

One Health Group has confirmed that trading for the year to date remains in line with expectations, with continued organic growth and progress on its first Surgical Hub in Scunthorpe. The company will provide a further trading update for the six months to 30 September 2025 in late October.
