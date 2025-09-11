Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Boku to announce Interim Results and host Investor Webinar on 30 September 2025

Boku Network

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a global network of localised payment solutions, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday 30 September 2025.

Analyst Briefing

The Company’s management will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results at 9.30 a.m. BST, those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest at [email protected].

Investor Webinar

Boku’s management will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session at 5.30 p.m. BST on Tuesday 30 September 2025. This session is open to all existing and prospective shareholders.  Those who wish to attend should register via the following link where they will be provided with access details:

https://storm-virtual-uk.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u2hFZfI8SnW_uUizqTrtPQ

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted to: [email protected].

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Boku Network

Boku to announce Interim Results and host Investor Webinar on 30 September 2025

Boku will release its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday 30 September 2025. Management will hold an analyst briefing at 9.30 a.m. BST and an investor webinar with Q&A at 5.30 p.m. BST on the same day.
Boku Network

Boku partners with Canva to boost access in Asia and Europe via localised payments

Boku has announced a strategic partnership with Canva to expand the design platform’s reach across Asia and Europe through localised payment methods. The collaboration has already launched Vietnam’s MoMo digital wallet on Canva, with more integrations planned for 2025, aiming to make the platform more accessible in regions where card usage is low.

Boku Capital Markets Event set for 16 October 2025

Join Boku Inc for a Capital Markets Event on October 16, 2025, to explore the company’s progress and strategic goals in localised payment solutions.
Boku Inc.

Boku, Inc. delivers robust revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth

Boku is expecting medium term organic revenue growth exceeding 20% (CAGR) and adjusted EBITDA margin of greater than 30% accreting from 2026
Boku Network

Boku revenue to surpass $99m with 20% growth

Boku Inc reports a strong 2024 with 20% revenue growth, reaching over $99M. MAUs rise 31%, boosting local and global payment solutions.
Boku Inc

Boku Share Buyback Programme to enhance shareholder value

Boku Inc announces a strategic share buyback program to enhance shareholder value, utilizing its cash reserves amid perceived stock undervaluation.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple