Boku to announce Interim Results and host Investor Webinar on 30 September 2025

Boku Inc (LON:BOKU), a global network of localised payment solutions, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025 on Tuesday 30 September 2025.

Analyst Briefing

The Company’s management will be hosting a presentation for analysts on the day of results at 9.30 a.m. BST, those who wish to attend the briefing should register their interest at [email protected].

Investor Webinar

Boku’s management will be hosting an online presentation and Q&A session at 5.30 p.m. BST on Tuesday 30 September 2025. This session is open to all existing and prospective shareholders. Those who wish to attend should register via the following link where they will be provided with access details:

https://storm-virtual-uk.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_u2hFZfI8SnW_uUizqTrtPQ

Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions during the session, but questions are welcomed in advance and may be submitted to: [email protected].

