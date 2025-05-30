Follow us on:

Guardian Metal Resources uncovers “significant untapped” Tungsten zones in drilling boost

Guardian Metals

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic development and mineral exploration company focused on tungsten in Nevada, USA, has announced that the geotechnical drilling covering the Company’s Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in mining friendly Nevada, USA, is now complete (Fig. 1).

The drilling campaign targeted the ‘Desert Scheelite’ zone and comprised a total of 1,156 metres across seven drillholes (Fig. 2). Drillhole GCH-06 was abandoned at a depth of 67.07 metres due to drill operator error and GCH-07 was redrilled at the same location as GCH-06 to a final depth of 173.55m. The collected geotechnical data has now been submitted to the Company’s appointed geotechnical engineers and will form a key input into the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study for the Project.

Pilot Mountain Highlights:

– The geotechnical drillholes were designed by the Company’s geotechnical engineers to provide geotechnical information in the vicinity of the planned open pit shell.

– Encouragingly, multiple geotechnical drillholes intersected porphyry and/or skarn-type alteration and mineralisation, suggesting that the Desert Scheelite mineralised system extends beyond the current known limits of the Desert Scheelite Zone, including the following downhole intervals:

o GCH-01: Multiple strongly skarn altered intervals from 151.4m to 153.9m, 158.5m to 158.8m, 166.5m to 170.8m, and 191.3m to 192.6m with local visible scheelite mineralisation;

o GCH-04: Multiple porphyry-mineralised intervals including potassic alteration with cross-cutting ± pyrite, molybdenite and/or chalcopyrite veins;

o GCH-05: Multiple strongly porphyry-mineralised intervals including potassic as well as sodic-calcite alteration with cross-cutting ± pyrite, molybdenite and/or chalcopyrite veins (Fig. 3, 4); and

o GCH-07: Skarn as well as porphyry-style alteration within the hole, porphyry has predominantly propylitic alteration with local phyllic alteration towards the bottom of the hole.

– The first drill hole at the Project’s ‘Garnet Zone’, PGMR25-001, is now complete to a final depth of 100m, and the Company is pleased to report that it intersected multiple very strongly visually skarn-mineralised scheelite dominated intervals (Fig. 5). The ‘Garnet Zone’ had not been drilled since being acquired by Guardian Metal in 2021.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal Resources, commented: 

“The Company continues to make excellent progress at Pilot Mountain, with drilling operations advancing at pace. Encouragingly, multiple geotechnical holes indicate that the mineralising system at Desert Scheelite extends beyond the currently drilled footprint. In addition, strong visual mineralisation observed at the Garnet Zone demonstrates the significant untapped potential across other known, at-surface skarn zones.

“Recent executive orders from the Trump administration underscore a strategic push to reshore critical metal supply chains – particularly tungsten, given its importance to the defence sector and United States’ national security. We remain focused on advancing both of our co-flagship projects as swiftly as possible, with analytical results from Pilot Mountain and Tempiute expected shortly.”

Media

95f76c24 493b 4f84 93ab 6c5efc2be341 (GMET)

Figure 1: State of Nevada, United States, location map showing position of Guardian Metal Resources’ 100% owned Pilot Mountain Project and Tempiute.

65b30356 03a4 497a a993 207f450235f5 (GMET)

Figure 2: Drillhole plan map showing location of recently completed resource drilling at Desert Scheelite as well as the location of the geotechnical drillholes reported herein.

2343ccf1 0dd1 4552 a027 145ae6743755 (GMET)

Figure 3: Quartz vein within potassic altered quartz-monzonite with very strong disseminated molybdenite (~10%) mineralisation throughout (Drillhole GCH-05 @ 123.8m).

fee45657 a8f0 4032 8f21 b62be1bbccb3 (GMET)

Figure 4: Pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralised quartz vein (Drillhole GCH-05 @ 136.8m).

A group of rocks in a box AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 5: Visually strong scheelite mineralisation within the first drillhole completed at the Garnet Zone from 63.79 to 65.38m downhole.

