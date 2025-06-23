Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Growing underground energy potential with a natural advantage

Thor Energy

Across continents, from Africa to Australia, naturally occurring hydrogen, often termed “white” or “gold” hydrogen, is drawing increasing attention. In one region, a chance discovery decades ago led to a village being powered entirely by hydrogen rising from a well. While still rare in commercial terms, a pattern is forming. Geological mapping and exploration in North America, Europe and beyond is pointing to the presence of deep-seated reserves that may underpin future low-carbon supply chains.

Unlike hydrogen produced through electrolysis or hydrocarbon reforming, this type arises from the Earth itself. Subsurface chemical reactions, water interacting with iron-rich rocks, or the splitting of water molecules through natural radiation, can release hydrogen, which then migrates and accumulates in rock formations. If identified and extracted safely, this resource could offer a ready-made complement to net-zero goals without the infrastructure burden of high-cost production.

Interest among exploration firms is accelerating, with dozens of companies now assessing promising geological zones. Early-stage drilling in several countries is already hinting at scalable reservoirs. The potential in the UK is currently underexplored, yet certain regions such as Scotland and Cornwall exhibit the geological signatures necessary for such accumulations. However, this remains a resource class without a dedicated regulatory framework, and that limits progress.

UK hydrogen strategy to date has focused largely on green and blue hydrogen. For natural hydrogen to become part of the national energy mix, a new licensing and exploration regime will be necessary, mirroring the approach taken historically in the hydrocarbons sector. Without such a framework, potential reserves may remain untouched, even as hydrogen demand accelerates.

The investment case becomes clearer when considering cost and carbon implications. Naturally occurring hydrogen, where proven viable, has shown early signs of being extracted at a fraction of the cost of green hydrogen. In some test sites, production estimates fall below US $1 per kilogram, compared with typical green hydrogen figures several times higher. If those economics scale, natural hydrogen could disrupt conventional pricing models while delivering on decarbonisation targets.

Yet technical, economic and environmental uncertainties must be addressed. Purity varies by site, with some wells showing contaminants that need to be managed. The permeability of surrounding rock formations also impacts both the viability of extraction and the risk of hydrogen leakage, an issue with climate implications if left unmitigated.

Within the broader context of the UK’s transition to net zero, natural hydrogen sits at the intersection of geology and innovation. It will not replace renewables or electrolysis but could play a vital supporting role, particularly for sectors such as fertiliser, steel and long-haul transport where hydrogen remains difficult to substitute. If supported by coordinated policy and technical investigation, this subterranean resource could offer a surprisingly elegant answer to the hydrogen cost curve.

For investors, the opportunity lies in anticipating where exploration, regulation and demand converge. As nations seek secure, domestic, low-carbon energy supplies, the case for unlocking natural hydrogen is no longer theoretical. It is a frontier with economic logic and environmental resonance, waiting for the right alignment to turn potential into production.

Natural hydrogen is formed deep underground through geological reactions and can collect in accessible reservoirs. If regulatory and exploration pathways develop, it could offer the UK a competitive low-carbon hydrogen source that complements other energy strategies.

Thor Energy PLC (LON:THR) is a leading exploration company focused on natural hydrogen and helium, with a significant footprint in the highly prospective South Australian region.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Thor Energy

Thor Energy secures three Gas Storage Exploration Licences

Thor Energy plc's subsidiary, Go Exploration, has accepted an offer for three Gas Storage Exploration Licences in South Australia, bolstering its energy strategy.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy completes geochemical survey at HY-Range project

Thor Energy plc has successfully completed a crucial soil air geochemical survey at its HY-Range project in South Australia, advancing its natural hydrogen and helium exploration efforts.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy reports strong progress at HY-Range Project in Q1 2025

Thor Energy Plc's recent quarterly report highlights significant advancements in the HY-Range Project, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration in South Australia.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy starts HY-Range survey and updates portfolio

Thor Energy plc announces its upcoming geochemical survey at the HY-Range project in South Australia, focusing on natural hydrogen and helium exploration.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy prospective resource results vastly exceed expectations

Thor Energy plc has revealed groundbreaking assessments of natural hydrogen and helium resources at its HY-Range project in South Australia, greatly exceeding expectations.
Thor Energy

Thor Energy: Strengthening portfolio and advancing strategic growth

Thor Energy plc shares its Half Year Report for December 2024, highlighting strategic portfolio enhancements, new acquisitions, and upcoming projects in energy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple