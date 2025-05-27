Follow us on:

Thor Energy CEO on Fieldwork and Hydrogen Drilling Targets Live from the Outback (Video)

From a windswept ridge in South Australia’s Flinders Ranges, Managing Director Andrew Hume shares how Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR) is harnessing ancient geology to pioneer a low-cost, naturally occurring hydrogen and helium opportunity. With fieldwork in full swing and geochemical surveys covering thousands of square kilometres, this update reveals why the ground beneath Thor’s licences could become one of the cleanest and most economical energy sources on the planet. Investors, take note, momentum is building and the drilling targets are coming into focus.

Thor Energy is a natural hydrogen and helium exploration company with a large licence position across South Australia. The company applies advanced geochemical and geophysical techniques to identify and target subsurface gas accumulations formed through ancient geological processes.

