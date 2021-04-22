Gresham House Energy Storage Fund completes acquisition of large utility-scale battery storage project

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund PLC (LON:GRID), the UK’s largest operational utility-scale battery storage fund, has completed its acquisition of the c.30MW battery project located near Wester Dechmont, Livingston in West Lothian, Scotland. The Project was acquired for a total enterprise value of £15.6 million (plus up to £0.35 million of deferred contingent consideration) and is part of the pipeline described in the Fund’s Prospectus published on 10 November 2020.

Byers Brae is a battery-only site with a c.30MW/30MW export/import capacity which commenced commercial operations in March 2021. The Project is expected to generate revenues primarily from asset optimisation (whereby it imports and exports power to earn income from the wholesale market and the National Grid administered Balancing Mechanism), together with frequency response services. It is currently providing Dynamic Containment services, being a fast-acting frequency response service procured daily by National Grid, and currently remunerated at a premium to FFR.

The Project was acquired from Gresham House DevCo Limited and Noriker Power Ltd.

Current Portfolio

The acquisition increases the total capacity of operational utility-scale battery storage projects in the Fund’s investment portfolio to 425MW.

Project Location MW Staunch Staffordshire 20 Rufford Nottinghamshire 7 Lockleaze Bristol 15 Littlebrook Kent 8 Roundponds Wiltshire 20 Wolverhampton West Midlands 5 Glassenbury* Kent 50 Cleator Moor Cumbria 10 Red Scar Lancashire 49 Bloxwich West Midlands 41 Thurcroft South Yorkshire 50 Wickham Suffolk 50 Tynemouth Tyne and Wear 25 Port of Tyne Tyne and Wear 35 Nevendon Essex 10 Byers Brae West Lothian, Scotland 30 Total 425

*inclusive of the 10MW extension