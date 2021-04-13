Gresham House AGM to be held Wednesday 12 May 2021

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE), the specialist alternative asset manager, has announced that it has published its Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting on the ‘Key Documents’ section of its website https://greshamhouse.com/gresham-house-plc

Copies of the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020 and Notice of AGM are being sent to shareholders.

Format of AGM

The AGM will be held at Cunningham Hill Road, St. Albans, Hertfordshire, AL1 5BX on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 at 1:30 pm. In line with HM Government’s Covid-19 related restrictions on large gatherings, the Board proposes that this year’s AGM be held with the minimum physical attendance required to form a quorum to allow the formal business of the AGM to take place. The Company has made arrangements for two persons to be present at the AGM and once a quorum (including the Chairman of the AGM) is present, the Chairman of the AGM will exercise his statutory powers to exclude other attendees.

Shareholders are reminded that they must not attempt to attend the AGM in person as it may be unlawful to do so under the current measures in place in order to safeguard their health. As it is highly likely that shareholders will not be able to vote on the day of the AGM, the Board recommends that all shareholders instead appoint a proxy (the Chair of the AGM) and vote on resolutions in advance of the AGM in accordance with the detailed instructions set out in the Notice of AGM.

The Board recognises that the AGM is an important forum for shareholders to raise questions to the Board and therefore will host an online Q&A session with the CEO and CFO, ahead of the cut-off date for voting, as noted below, to provide shareholders with the opportunity to ask questions.

Given the constantly evolving nature of the situation, the Board will continue to monitor HM Government’s advice and if circumstances change and measures are further relaxed before the AGM, the Company may consider amending the proposed format of the AGM. In such circumstances, the Company will notify shareholders of any changes to the proposed format of the AGM as soon as possible via the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange and the Company’s website.

Online Q&A session

Prior to the AGM, an online Q&A session with the CEO and CFO will be held on Monday, 26 April at 9.00am. Shareholders can register for the Q&A here https://greshamhouse.com/gresham-house-plc/#agm.

All questions must be submitted in advance and, in order to cover as many questions as possible, shareholders are requested to submit their questions via email to info@greshamhouse.com by no later than noon on Wednesday, 21 April 2021. The online Q&A session will also be recorded and a link provided on the Company website once it is completed