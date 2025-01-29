Follow us on:

Great Portland Estates PLC 36.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Great Portland Estates PLC with ticker (LON:GPE) now has a potential upside of 36.9% according to Berenberg Bank.

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 382 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Great Portland Estates PLC share price of 279 GBX at opening today (29/01/2025) indicates a potential upside of 36.9%. Trading has ranged between 263 (52 week low) and 381 (52 week high) with an average of 734,465 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,137,327,520.

