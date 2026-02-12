Great Portland Estates secures 10-year pre-let with Quantexa at The Delft

Great Portland Estates plc (LON:GPE) has announced the pre-let of 52,293 sq ft at The Delft, SE1 (formerly Minerva House) to Quantexa, a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence technology.

Quantexa has agreed a 10-year lease, occupying the ground floor East, first floor East, and the fifth, sixth and seventh floors.

Occupying a prominent island site moments from London Bridge station and Borough Market, The Delft will deliver 143,100 sq ft of best‑in‑class HQ workspace in spring 2027, with all office floors benefitting from extensive River Thames frontage and a 6,000 sq ft communal roof terrace.

Designed by Ben Adams Architects and John Robertson Architects, the development embraces strong circular economy principles. The Delft is the first London office development to use river barges for delivery of materials and removal of waste, saving over 640 heavy good vehicle journeys. Further, over 70% of the existing structure will be retained, and approximately 30 tonnes of glass have been recovered for reprocessing and use in new developments across London.

Marc Wilder, Leasing Director at Great Portland Estates, commented: “This pre‑letting follows another strong quarter of leasing and underlines continued demand from global occupiers for high‑quality, sustainable workspaces. London is an increasingly important central hub for AI‑led businesses, and this transaction further strengthens our customer base in this sector. Following this transaction the building is 38% pre let, and we continue to see good interest in the remaining space.”

Ray O’Brien, Chief Operating Officer at Quantexa, said: “London remains central to Quantexa’s growth and global ambitions. Our long-term commitment to The Delft underlines our confidence in the city and creates the right environment for our teams to collaborate, innovate, and work side-by-side with customers and partners as we scale.”

CBRE and Savills advised GPE in the transaction.