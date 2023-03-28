Graft Polymer drug delivery GraftBio used in U.S. COVID-19 treatment (LON:GPL)

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc (LON:MINI) Co Fund Manager Gervais Williams was asked by DirectorsTalk his thoughts on portfolio company Graft Polymer (UK) plc (LON:GPL) earlier in the month.

DirectorsTalk asked, Graft Polymer develops and produces modified polymer solutions, and it’s been making progress upgrading its production facilities. With that in mind, how do you the view the company’s outlook?

Gervais Williams commented: “It’s an interesting company, it’s got a lot of technological skills so we’re quite excited about the longer term potential of this business, albeit that it needs to get into production. The new production line appears to be quite late in terms of its construction, it should be up and running now, in the next month or two. That will bring in new customers, they’ve announced a recent customer win, they have quite a wide range of customers, up to high standards and good manufacturing levels. Graft Polymer has a £10 million market cap with that new production coming on stream so again, it’s just absolutely an overlooked company where the volumes, if they come through, could be quite substantial.”

Since the interview, Graft Polymer noted on 21 March 2023 the announcement by MCG Pharmaceuticals on 21 March 2023, further reinforcing the importance and acceptance of Graft Polymer’s drug delivery systems.

MGC Pharma’s ArtemiC™ proprietary clinically tested COVID 19 treatment, which uses the Company’s GraftBio® divisions drug delivery systems, has been listed as an over-the-counter (‘OTC’) drug on the US Food and Drug Administration’s National Drug Code Database (‘NDC’), facilitated by MGC Pharma’s supply and US based distribution partner, AMC Pharma, LLC (‘AMC’).

This listing on the NDC further endorses the importance of GraftBio®’s drug delivery systems in pharmaceutical products.

The OTC status means that AMC will be able to sell ArtemiC™ via US-based Pharmacy Benefit Management (‘PBM’) networks, including prescription discount services, from April 2023. AMC are negotiating with the largest US Pharmacy networks, and independent pharmacies for the inclusion of ArtemiC™ in shelf space now that the NDC has been listed. This nation-wide availability across the USA will increase retail access and subsequent sales, and the purchase order from AMC to MGC Pharma of ArtemiC™ for delivery in Q3 and Q4 2023 therefore requires the continued manufacturing input from Graft Polymer.

Commenting on MGC Pharma’s update, Victor Bolduev, CEO, commented: ‘This is a major milestone for MGC Pharma and the NDC listing for over-the-counter sales of ArtemiC™ provides significant access to the largest healthcare market in the world. The order from their US based distribution partner, AMC, endorses the importance of the ArtemiC™ product, and with GraftBio’s® drug delivery platform plating a crucial role it its manufacture, I am very encouraged about the potential of, and future uses of, our technology going forward .’

Graft Polymer (UK) Plc, a business focused on the development and commercial production of modified polymer solutions including additives, alloys, synthesis, and drug delivery systems