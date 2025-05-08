Golden Matrix accelerates US expansion with Blazesoft partnership

Golden Matrix Group is making significant strides in the US gaming market through a strategic partnership between its subsidiary, Expanse Studios, and Blazesoft. This collaboration marks Expanse Studios’ tenth integration in the US, expanding its reach across 46 states and solidifying its presence in the rapidly growing social casino sector.

The alliance with Blazesoft, a prominent social gaming provider, enables Expanse Studios to distribute its proprietary gaming content—including slots, crash games, and table games—to a broader audience. This move is part of Golden Matrix’s strategy to enhance its business-to-business network and increase market penetration in North America. The integration is expected to provide broader market access, cost optimization, and an enhanced B2B network, contributing to Golden Matrix’s operational efficiency.

Golden Matrix’s expansion efforts are underpinned by strong financial performance. The company reported a 63% year-over-year revenue increase in Q4 2024, reaching \$151 million. Despite a net loss of \$1.5 million, the company projects Q1 2025 revenue growth between 69% and 81% year-over-year. Additionally, the founders of Meridianbet, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix, converted approximately \$9.57 million of acquisition-related debt into company equity, leaving a balance of \$250,000. This conversion is expected to improve Golden Matrix’s net debt leverage and enhance financial flexibility.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:GMGI) positions itself as a leader in the iGaming technology space, offering casino, sportsbook, and competition products and combining cutting-edge solutions with a strong portfolio of partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the digital gaming market.