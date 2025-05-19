Follow us on:

Gold rockets toward new highs as global economic fractures deepen

Gold is catching fire once again, positioning itself on the edge of a new breakout as investors flock to safety. With fresh economic shocks shaking confidence in global markets, the precious metal is surging toward the $3,228 mark, a level that could unlock even greater momentum for those watching this inflation-resilient asset.

Gold’s sharp rally this week has been fuelled by a combination of political and economic catalysts that have reignited its appeal as the ultimate safe-haven investment. The most immediate driver comes from Moody’s unexpected downgrade of the United States’ credit rating, cutting it from Aaa to Aa1. This downgrade reflects rising fiscal concerns, including ballooning deficits and unsustainable interest payments. The fallout was swift, with U.S. Treasury yields climbing to 5% on the 30-year note, triggering waves of risk-off sentiment across global financial markets. Investors have begun rapidly reallocating towards assets with long-term store-of-value credibility, with gold standing tall at the centre of that shift.

Further amplifying gold’s momentum is the latest move from the Trump administration, which has reignited trade tensions by threatening punitive tariffs on nations that fail to meet the White House’s negotiation demands. Markets have not taken these threats lightly. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the administration’s readiness to escalate tariff measures, spooking equity markets and strengthening gold’s bid as geopolitical tensions reach a boiling point. In this climate, gold is increasingly viewed not just as a hedge against inflation or currency devaluation, but as a shield against geopolitical instability.

Currency markets have also played their part in driving gold higher. The U.S. dollar softened by half a percent, making dollar-denominated gold more attractive to international buyers. This weakening of the greenback is adding fuel to the already bullish sentiment surrounding gold, enticing both institutional and retail investors seeking refuge from volatile currencies and uncertain monetary policy trajectories.

Vietnam’s domestic gold market echoed the global trend, with local prices climbing by nearly 0.7% as investors in Southeast Asia followed the global flight to safety. Demand for physical gold in markets like Vietnam underscores the metal’s universal appeal in times of economic dislocation, showing that this rally is not confined to Western financial centres but is gaining traction worldwide.

Technical analysis suggests that gold is poised for further gains if it can decisively breach the $3,228 resistance level. Although it remains within a descending channel on the charts, bullish momentum is building as investors weigh the likelihood of future Federal Reserve rate cuts aimed at stabilising markets. Should rate cut expectations solidify, gold’s upside potential could extend well beyond current levels, attracting a fresh wave of buying interest.

Gold is once again proving why it remains an essential component of any diversified investment portfolio. Against a backdrop of fiscal strain, political brinkmanship, and monetary policy uncertainty, gold offers investors a rare combination of liquidity, security, and growth potential.

London-listed company KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

