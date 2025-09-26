Gold prices rise as investors weigh shifting policy signals

Gold is hovering near all-time peaks even as caution creeps in about how far central banks will lean into easing.

In recent sessions, spot gold has retreated slightly from its record highs, trading around $3,750/oz after peaking near $3,790, but remains perched at elevated levels. At the same time, speculative buying pushed gold to fresh highs in Asian markets, bolstered by heavy inflows into gold ETFs, even as some Federal Reserve officials sounded a cautious note on further rate cuts.

Gold is benefiting from its safe-haven status amid geopolitical volatility, and from the loosening influence of falling interest rates, which reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

