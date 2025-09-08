Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gold edges toward historic levels as policy momentum builds

KEFI

Gold entered the new week with a calm yet resolute stance, holding near record territory as market participants sharpen their focus on the shifting language of central banks. Spot prices hovered around 3,583 dollars per ounce in early trading, just beneath the all-time high set at the close of last week. The latest catalyst lies in unexpectedly soft employment data out of the United States, which has tilted expectations decisively towards imminent interest rate cuts.

The latest non-farm payrolls report undershot consensus by a wide margin, while the unemployment rate rose to its highest level since 2021. This data has done more than move numbers on a screen, it has reshaped the market’s collective understanding of where the Federal Reserve might go next. Odds now favour a 25-basis-point cut at the upcoming September meeting, with a minority still pricing in a more aggressive 50-point move. These shifting assumptions have made their way into gold’s valuation with remarkable efficiency.

For gold, the implications are straightforward. A lower rate environment reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, strengthening the appeal of precious metals. At the same time, downward pressure on the US dollar enhances gold’s attractiveness to overseas buyers, creating a dual tailwind that supports prices at elevated levels.

Beyond the data, there is a broader rhythm that gold appears to be responding to. The narrative has moved beyond short-term hedging or reactionary buying. What we’re seeing is a build-up of strategic positioning, the kind that suggests gold is being quietly re-evaluated not as a refuge, but as an active allocation choice. Investors appear to be preparing for a scenario where monetary policy loosens, inflation expectations remain fluid, and geopolitical tensions linger uncomfortably in the background.

This positioning has played out in the numbers. Gold has risen roughly 37% so far this year, following a double-digit gain in the previous year. Yet the tone around it remains remarkably understated. Even as analysts begin mapping potential trajectories toward 3,600 dollars and beyond, there’s a noticeable lack of euphoria, replaced instead by calculated accumulation and cautious optimism.

Market attention now turns to forthcoming inflation data, which could further validate the current rate-cut narrative. But gold’s response has already revealed a deeper undercurrent.

London-listed company KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper finalises finance package for Tulu Kapi project development

KEFI has confirmed progress on the US$340m Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia, with a US$240m debt facility formally offered and US$100m equity capital being finalised. Project finance approvals are scheduled for September 2025, with full development expected to begin in October 2025.
KEFI

KEFI Gold and Copper confirms September financial close for Tulu Kapi Gold project

KEFI has completed all early and major works for the Tulu Kapi Gold Project and finalised an updated finance plan. Definitive documentation is now being signed, with full project financial close expected in September 2025, enabling the start of full development backed by a US$240m finance package.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper AGM: Tulu Kapi ready, Saudi growth pipeline

KEFI is holding its 2025 AGM today at 10.00 a.m. BST in the UK, with updates on Tulu Kapi and Saudi projects.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Commence Tulu Kapi Community Resettlement Programme

KEFI have also seen major international gold investment institutions become KEFI shareholders, including Ruffer Gold, Konwave/Gold 2000 and Phoenix Gold Fund
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper eyes Tulu Kapi launch following 2024 results

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) reveals its 2024 financial results, highlighting Tulu Kapi's progress and strategic plans in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia's mining sector.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper confirms institutional participation in May 2025 placing

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) highlights significant institutional investor participation in its recent placing, enhancing its strategic growth in the Arabian-Nubian Shield.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple