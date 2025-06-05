Follow us on:

Gold climbs on rate cut hopes and weak jobs data

KEFI

Investors are turning to gold as a safe haven amid signs of a slowing US economy and escalating geopolitical tensions. Recent data showing weaker-than-expected job growth and contracting services sector activity have heightened expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, bolstering gold prices.

Gold prices have experienced a modest uptick, with spot prices trading near $3,402 per ounce and December futures contracts stabilizing around $3,383. This rise is attributed to disappointing employment figures, where the US private sector added only 37,000 jobs in May, significantly below the anticipated 111,000. Such data suggests a deceleration in economic momentum, prompting investors to seek refuge in gold.

The contraction in the US services sector for the first time in nearly a year further underscores concerns about economic health. This downturn, coupled with rising input costs and geopolitical uncertainties, has reinforced the appeal of gold as a non-yielding asset that thrives in low-interest-rate environments.

Political factors are also influencing market sentiment. Former President Donald Trump has called for immediate interest rate cuts, citing the weak employment data as evidence of an economic slowdown. His administration’s recent decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports has intensified trade tensions, particularly with China, adding to the global economic uncertainty.

These developments have led to a decline in US Treasury yields, reflecting market anticipation of potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding gold, making it a more attractive investment during periods of economic instability.

The combination of soft economic data, political pressure for monetary easing, and heightened trade tensions suggests that gold may continue to benefit from its status as a safe-haven asset. Investors are closely monitoring upcoming economic indicators, including the nonfarm payrolls report, for further insights into the Federal Reserve’s policy direction.

London-listed company KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. The Company operates in Ethiopia and Saudi Arabia with projects including Tulu Kapi project, Jibal Qutman EL and Hawiah.

