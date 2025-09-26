Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Global Opportunities Trust reports 11.9% one year share price return to 31 August

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Plc (LON:GOT) has provided its monthly factsheet for August 2025.

4067-Global-Opportunities-Factsheet-August-CLDownload

Global Opportunities Trust is delivering steady results with a distinctive, value-focused approach. Over the past year, NAV rose 8.8% and the share price gained 11.8%, with five-year annualised NAV growth of 8.1%, outpacing the AIC Flexible Investment sector. Dividends have doubled in the past year to 10.0p, highlighting strong shareholder returns.

Run by Dr. Sandy Nairn alongside Goodhart Partners, the Trust invests globally across public and private markets, with the flexibility to hold equities, bonds and cash. Its concentrated portfolio of just 24 equities and ungeared balance sheet reflect a patient, disciplined strategy. With assets of £114.2m and a broad global spread, the Trust currently trades on a 17.8% discount to NAV, offering investors an appealing entry point into a proven long-term performer.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust reports 11.9% one year share price return to 31 August

Global Opportunities Trust has released its August 2025 factsheet, reporting a 12-month NAV increase of 8.8% and a share price gain of 11.8%.
Global Opportunities Trust

12.2% total return in H1 2025! Global equity income trust GOT delivers

Global Opportunities Trust reports a 4.0% NAV total return and a 12.2% share price total return for the six months to 30 June 2025, with net assets rising to £110.7 million.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust NAV at £110.7 m

As at 30 June 2025, Global Opportunities Trust reported net assets of £110.7 m with equity investments representing 64.6 % of the portfolio. Top holdings include the AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund (12.9 %) and Volunteer Park Capital Fund (7.0 %).
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Equity Investment Trust GOT Impresses with a 9.9% Share Price Rise in May

The trust delivered an exceptional share price performance of +9.9%. This significantly outperformed both the NAV growth (+3.8%) and the FTSE All-World Index (+4.8%).
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Shows Its Mettle | QuotedData

a distinctive, carefully considered, flexible, go-anywhere investment approach that has done a good job of delivering positive NAV returns over the medium-to-long term, while holding up relatively well in periods of market downturns.
Global Opportunities Trust

Alan Bartlett on GOT Performance and 2025 Positioning (LON:GOT)

Discover insights from Alan Bartlett, Co-Portfolio Manager of Global Opportunities Trust plc, as he reviews 2024 performance and shares strategies for 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple