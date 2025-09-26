Global Opportunities Trust reports 11.9% one year share price return to 31 August

Global Opportunities Trust Plc (LON:GOT) has provided its monthly factsheet for August 2025.

Global Opportunities Trust is delivering steady results with a distinctive, value-focused approach. Over the past year, NAV rose 8.8% and the share price gained 11.8%, with five-year annualised NAV growth of 8.1%, outpacing the AIC Flexible Investment sector. Dividends have doubled in the past year to 10.0p, highlighting strong shareholder returns.

Run by Dr. Sandy Nairn alongside Goodhart Partners, the Trust invests globally across public and private markets, with the flexibility to hold equities, bonds and cash. Its concentrated portfolio of just 24 equities and ungeared balance sheet reflect a patient, disciplined strategy. With assets of £114.2m and a broad global spread, the Trust currently trades on a 17.8% discount to NAV, offering investors an appealing entry point into a proven long-term performer.