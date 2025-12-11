Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Global Opportunities Trust Reaffirms Successful Value and Absolute-Return Strategy (LON: GOT)

Global Opportunities Trust

As at 31 October 2025, Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) reported total assets of £117.5 million, with a net asset value (NAV) per share of 402.0 pence and a share price of 333.0 pence, representing a 17.2 percent discount to NAV. The trust remains ungeared and maintains a low portfolio turnover of 24 percent.

The trust aims to provide shareholders with a real long-term total return through global investment in undervalued asset classes, without reference to any stock market index. The portfolio comprises a diverse range of public and private market assets including quoted and unquoted securities, investment companies, funds, debt instruments, and cash. No individual investment may exceed 15 percent of total assets at the time of investment, and private market investments are limited to 30 percent. Up to 50 percent may be held in bonds, debt instruments, or cash equivalents, with borrowing capacity capped at 25 percent of total assets.

The company is self-managed, with Dr Sandy Nairn serving as Executive Director responsible for portfolio management. Goodhart Partners LLP acts as sub-advisor for the equity portfolio and also sources private market opportunities. The investment approach is valuation-led, focusing on long-term holding of undervalued assets, often resulting in a portfolio with a high active share and low correlation to the FTSE All-World Index.

As of the reporting date, the top equity holding was the AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund, representing 9.2 percent of net assets, followed by Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp (7.0 percent), and Unilever (3.0 percent). In total, the top 10 holdings made up 36.1 percent of net assets. Cash and liquidity holdings were significant, with 9.4 percent each allocated to both the BlackRock and Morgan Stanley Sterling Liquidity Funds, and a further 8.9 percent held in an RBS International US$ notice account.

Performance data for the 12 months to 31 October 2025 showed a 24.9 percent increase in share price and a 12.5 percent rise in NAV per share. Over the same period, the FTSE All-World Index rose by 20.6 percent, while the AIC Flexible Investment Sector increased by 14.1 percent. The trust has delivered an annualised NAV return of 8.3 percent since inception in December 2003.

The trust paid a total dividend of 10.0 pence in 2024, an increase from 5.0 pence in the preceding three years. Ongoing charges were 0.8 percent, and no gearing was employed.

Dr Sandy Nairn serves as the trust’s full-time Executive Director. Global Opportunities Trust plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is registered as a small UK AIFM.

Global-Opportunities-Factsheet-Oct_CLDownload

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Reaffirms Successful Value and Absolute-Return Strategy (LON: GOT)

Global Opportunities Trust delivered a 24.9% share price gain over 12 months, driven by disciplined global value investing across public and private market assets.
Global Opportunities Trust

Why fixed portfolio models may be losing their edge

A flexible global strategy that treats cash not as a gap but as a tool for timing and protection.
Global Opportunities Trust

Multi-asset investing is becoming a core strategy for portfolios

Multi-asset investing is moving to the centre of institutional portfolios as investors demand more flexibility and control.
Global Opportunities Trust

QinetiQ and Forcys expand in Australia

QinetiQ’s new partnership with Forcys in Australia signals a focused push into subsea defence systems at a time of rising maritime security demand.
Global Opportunities Trust

Rethinking global equity exposure

Global Opportunities Trust is taking a selective, high-conviction path through global equities as broader strategies come under pressure.
Global Opportunities Trust

Investor conviction grows behind Unilever’s premium beauty shift

Unilever’s evolving focus on premium beauty and personal care is drawing fresh conviction from global investors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple