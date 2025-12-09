Follow us on:

Why fixed portfolio models may be losing their edge

Global Opportunities Trust

The Global Opportunities Trust is built on a very different premise to the traditional multi-asset approach. Where most diversified portfolios rely on fixed blends of equities and bonds, this trust moves according to where value and risk are most attractively aligned. Alan Bartlett, one of its managers at Goodhart Partners, makes the case that sticking to old models is no longer sufficient.

The standard 60/40 portfolio, and its many variants, are built on assumptions that may no longer hold, particularly the belief that equities and bonds will reliably offset one another in times of stress. With inflation more persistent and rates behaving less predictably, the relationship between asset classes has become more fragile. Diversification, in the traditional sense, may not be delivering the protection investors assume it does.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Latest Company News

Global Opportunities Trust posts September rise and 16.5% annual return

Global Opportunities Trust continues to pursue a disciplined, valuation-driven investment strategy, maintaining flexibility across asset classes and geographies while seeking long-term value for shareholders.
Global Opportunities Trust reports 11.9% one year share price return to 31 August

Global Opportunities Trust has released its August 2025 factsheet, reporting a 12-month NAV increase of 8.8% and a share price gain of 11.8%.
12.2% total return in H1 2025! Global equity income trust GOT delivers

Global Opportunities Trust reports a 4.0% NAV total return and a 12.2% share price total return for the six months to 30 June 2025, with net assets rising to £110.7 million.
Global Opportunities Trust NAV at £110.7 m

As at 30 June 2025, Global Opportunities Trust reported net assets of £110.7 m with equity investments representing 64.6 % of the portfolio. Top holdings include the AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund (12.9 %) and Volunteer Park Capital Fund (7.0 %).
Global Equity Investment Trust GOT Impresses with a 9.9% Share Price Rise in May

The trust delivered an exceptional share price performance of +9.9%. This significantly outperformed both the NAV growth (+3.8%) and the FTSE All-World Index (+4.8%).
Global Opportunities Trust Shows Its Mettle | QuotedData

a distinctive, carefully considered, flexible, go-anywhere investment approach that has done a good job of delivering positive NAV returns over the medium-to-long term, while holding up relatively well in periods of market downturns.

