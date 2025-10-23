A contract win that plays to Danieli’s strengths

The latest order awarded to Danieli involves supplying a continuous casting machine for ultra-large, high-alloy steel billets, a specialist area with high barriers to entry. These billets are used in demanding industrial sectors where tolerance, strength and consistency are critical.

Winning this contract in China, a country with its own well-established equipment suppliers, highlights how Danieli continues to compete on capability and cost.

Its order book continues to show selective strength, particularly in areas where technical standards are rising. This contract adds to that momentum. It also reinforces the relevance of Danieli in global industrial trends, especially where countries are upgrading energy infrastructure and pressure-grade steel is in focus.

Global Opportunities Trust holds a 2.1% position in Danieli. Danieli fits the Trust’s approach to finding real assets in sectors that reward skill over scale.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.