QinetiQ and Forcys expand in Australia

QinetiQ has partnered with Forcys to deliver integrated subsea surveillance and security solutions in Australia, targeting a fast-growing segment of the country’s defence priorities. The partnership focuses on building modular systems that combine acoustic sensors, autonomous vehicles and advanced data processing to protect national waters and undersea infrastructure. These technologies are expected to play a central role in how Australia detects and responds to emerging maritime threats across its vast coastline and key strategic chokepoints.

Known for its expertise in test, evaluation, and defence systems integration, the company is extending its role beyond its core UK and US markets. Australia’s growing demand for high-assurance defence technologies makes it a natural next step, and QinetiQ’s experience in delivering trusted, technically complex projects makes it a strong fit. Forcys, with its global network of underwater sensing and navigation solutions, complements this by contributing proven subsea platforms and integration capability.

The partnership with Forcys underscores QinetiQ’s ability to scale its capabilities across markets without losing focus. By entering Australia through a targeted, specialist offering, it is positioning itself to capture growth in a region that is both strategically important and increasingly defence-focused.

Global Opportunities Trust currently holds a 2.8% position in QinetiQ.

