Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

QinetiQ and Forcys expand in Australia

Global Opportunities Trust

QinetiQ has partnered with Forcys to deliver integrated subsea surveillance and security solutions in Australia, targeting a fast-growing segment of the country’s defence priorities. The partnership focuses on building modular systems that combine acoustic sensors, autonomous vehicles and advanced data processing to protect national waters and undersea infrastructure. These technologies are expected to play a central role in how Australia detects and responds to emerging maritime threats across its vast coastline and key strategic chokepoints.

Known for its expertise in test, evaluation, and defence systems integration, the company is extending its role beyond its core UK and US markets. Australia’s growing demand for high-assurance defence technologies makes it a natural next step, and QinetiQ’s experience in delivering trusted, technically complex projects makes it a strong fit. Forcys, with its global network of underwater sensing and navigation solutions, complements this by contributing proven subsea platforms and integration capability.

The partnership with Forcys underscores QinetiQ’s ability to scale its capabilities across markets without losing focus. By entering Australia through a targeted, specialist offering, it is positioning itself to capture growth in a region that is both strategically important and increasingly defence-focused.

Global Opportunities Trust currently holds a 2.8% position in QinetiQ.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Global Opportunities Trust

QinetiQ and Forcys expand in Australia

QinetiQ’s new partnership with Forcys in Australia signals a focused push into subsea defence systems at a time of rising maritime security demand.
Global Opportunities Trust

Rethinking global equity exposure

Global Opportunities Trust is taking a selective, high-conviction path through global equities as broader strategies come under pressure.
Global Opportunities Trust

Investor conviction grows behind Unilever’s premium beauty shift

Unilever’s evolving focus on premium beauty and personal care is drawing fresh conviction from global investors.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust posts September rise and 16.5% annual return

Global Opportunities Trust continues to pursue a disciplined, valuation-driven investment strategy, maintaining flexibility across asset classes and geographies while seeking long-term value for shareholders.
Global Opportunities Trust

The shift happening inside balanced portfolios

As markets settle, multi-asset investors are adjusting where others remain static.
Global Opportunities Trust

A contract win that plays to Danieli’s strengths

Danieli lands a complex Chinese order based on capability, reinforcing its place in long-term investor portfolios.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple