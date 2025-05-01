Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Stock Analysis: Potential Upside of 18.69% with Strong Analyst Support

Investors seeking opportunities in the technology sector may want to take a closer look at Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN), a company specializing in cyber safety solutions for consumers. With a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, Gen Digital plays a vital role in the software infrastructure industry, offering a suite of products under popular brands such as Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner.

As of the latest trading session, GEN’s stock is priced at $25.87, marking a modest increase of 0.01%. The stock has experienced a 52-week range between $19.68 and $31.70, indicating some volatility but also potential for recovery and growth. Analyst sentiment toward Gen Digital is notably positive, with five “Buy” ratings and four “Hold” ratings, and no analysts recommending a “Sell.” The consensus average target price stands at $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%.

Despite a trailing P/E ratio not being available, the forward P/E is an attractive 10.68, implying that investors are anticipating improvements in earnings. Additionally, the company’s Return on Equity (ROE) is a robust 28.06%, which indicates efficient management in generating profits relative to shareholder equity. The company also boasts a substantial free cash flow of over $2.19 billion, providing flexibility for reinvestment, dividend payouts, or debt reduction.

Gen Digital’s revenue growth is recorded at a steady 4.00%. While the net income figure is not specified, the company has maintained a solid EPS of 1.02, contributing to investor confidence. The company rewards its shareholders with a dividend yield of 1.93% and a payout ratio of 49.02%, balancing growth investment with shareholder returns.

From a technical analysis standpoint, the stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32, while the 200-day moving average is $27.13. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 81.17, indicating that the stock might be overbought in the short term. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is at -0.27 with a signal line of -0.52, suggesting a bearish momentum that investors should monitor closely.

The company’s rebranding from NortonLifeLock Inc. to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022 reflects its broadened focus on cybersecurity and digital safety. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Gen Digital continues to leverage its established brands to deliver innovative solutions in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

For investors, Gen Digital Inc. presents a compelling case with its stable financial metrics, positive analyst outlook, and potential market upside. As the demand for cyber safety solutions continues to rise, Gen Digital appears well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, making it a stock worth watching for those seeking growth in the technology sector.