Hydrogen and Helium are shaping a new energy frontier

Hydrogen has long been touted as a clean energy carrier, but its role is shifting rapidly from theoretical promise to practical deployment. Governments are committing billions to support infrastructure, industry is beginning to integrate hydrogen into transport and power applications, and demand projections stretch well beyond today’s production capacity. At the same time, helium, less frequently discussed but equally vital, is critical to technologies from medical imaging to semiconductors, where no substitute exists.

Thor Energy has aligned itself at this intersection through its HY-Range project in South Australia. The area is prospective not just for natural hydrogen but also for helium, positioning the company to benefit from two supply stories running in parallel. Natural hydrogen, often called white hydrogen, is attracting increasing interest because it is generated geologically and may be accessed at scale without the high costs and carbon footprint of manufactured hydrogen. For helium, scarcity is the defining factor, as global supply chains remain vulnerable to interruptions from a handful of producing regions.

Energy security concerns are sharpening interest in domestic sources of strategic materials, particularly in jurisdictions with stable regulatory regimes. South Australia fits that profile, combining geological prospectivity with a supportive policy environment that is encouraging investment in hydrogen technologies. By holding a licence in such a constrained field, Thor finds itself early to a domain that could evolve quickly as technology and capital flow toward this frontier.

Advances in subsurface imaging, surface sampling and gas analysis are reducing exploration risk, allowing explorers to build clearer models of hydrogen generation and migration. In helium, improved separation and processing techniques are making it more feasible to capture value from co-located systems.

