Games Workshop Group declares 85p dividend for 2025/26

Games Workshop Group Plc (LON:GAW) has declared a dividend of 85 pence per share taking dividends declared so far in 2025/26 to 85 pence per share (2024/25: nil). This is in line with the Company’s dividend policy. This will be paid on 15 August 2025 for shareholders on the register on 11 July 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 10 July 2025. The last date for elections for the dividend re-investment plan is 25 July 2025.

The dividend re-investment plan is provided by Equiniti Financial Services Limited.