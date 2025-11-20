Games Workshop expects higher core revenue and profit for H1 FY26

Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW) has announced a trading update for the six months ended 30th November 2025. The Board’s estimate of the results for the six months to 30 November 2025, at actual rates, is core revenue of not less than £310 million (2024/25: £269.4 million) and licensing revenue of not less than £16 million (2024/25: £30.1 million). The Group’s profit before tax (PBT) is estimated to be not less than £135 million (2024/25: £126.8 million).

Further details will be announced in the half yearly report which will be released on 13 January 2026.