Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Games Workshop Group Plc expects record £255m PBT for FY2025

Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group Plc (LON:GAW), the maker of Warhammer, has announced that for the 52 weeks ending 1 June 2025, we estimate the Group’s core revenue to be not less than £560 million (2023/24: £494.7 million) and licensing revenue of c.£50 million (2023/24: £31.0 million). Core operating profit is estimated at not less than £210 million (2023/24: £174.8 million) and licensing operating profit of c.£45 million (2023/24: £27.0 million). The Group’s profit before taxation (“PBT”) is estimated to be not less than £255 million (2023/24: £203.0 million).

Licensing revenue in the period is at a record level and we are not expecting this to be repeated in 2025/26. Licensing remains a significant area of focus.

As in the prior year, in recognition of our staff’s contribution to these results, and included in arriving at the PBT estimate above, we will have paid during the year Group Profit Share cash payments amounting to c.£20 million (2023/24: £18 million).  These are paid in cash on an equal basis to each member of staff. Dividends declared and paid in the year were £171.4 million, 520p per share (2023/24: £138.3 million, 420p per share).

Games Workshop Group intend to publish our 2025 Annual Report for the 52 weeks ended 1 June 2025 on the 29th July 2025.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.