Games Workshop Group Plc expects record £255m PBT for FY2025

Games Workshop Group Plc (LON:GAW), the maker of Warhammer, has announced that for the 52 weeks ending 1 June 2025, we estimate the Group’s core revenue to be not less than £560 million (2023/24: £494.7 million) and licensing revenue of c.£50 million (2023/24: £31.0 million). Core operating profit is estimated at not less than £210 million (2023/24: £174.8 million) and licensing operating profit of c.£45 million (2023/24: £27.0 million). The Group’s profit before taxation (“PBT”) is estimated to be not less than £255 million (2023/24: £203.0 million).

Licensing revenue in the period is at a record level and we are not expecting this to be repeated in 2025/26. Licensing remains a significant area of focus.

As in the prior year, in recognition of our staff’s contribution to these results, and included in arriving at the PBT estimate above, we will have paid during the year Group Profit Share cash payments amounting to c.£20 million (2023/24: £18 million). These are paid in cash on an equal basis to each member of staff. Dividends declared and paid in the year were £171.4 million, 520p per share (2023/24: £138.3 million, 420p per share).

Games Workshop Group intend to publish our 2025 Annual Report for the 52 weeks ended 1 June 2025 on the 29th July 2025.