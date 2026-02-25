Follow us on:

Fundamental XR expands access to immersive training with web-enabled platform

Fundamental XR has launched Immersive Web, a platform designed to extend immersive training beyond headset-only environments and into the browser.

The company’s core proposition has centred on delivering high-fidelity, hands-on training through virtual environments. While immersive hardware enables realistic and repeatable skill development, full deployment can require logistical planning, capital investment and on-site coordination. Immersive Web introduces a browser-based layer that allows elements of training to be accessed without dedicated equipment, widening the potential user base and reducing friction at the point of entry.

This approach alters the economics of implementation. Organisations can begin engagement through standard web browsers, enabling learners to complete preparatory modules, theoretical instruction and guided walkthroughs before progressing to fully immersive simulations. By separating foundational learning from advanced practical application, the platform supports a more staged investment model.

