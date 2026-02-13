Follow us on:

Changing clinician behaviour reshapes commercial strategy for 2026

Tern plc

Healthcare professional behaviour is shifting in ways that have direct commercial implications for companies operating in life sciences. The channels clinicians use, the formats they prefer and the speed at which conversations move are all evolving.

Clinicians are now engaging across a wider mix of digital environments, including specialist networks, professional social platforms and on-demand content channels. Traditional in-person engagement remains relevant, but it no longer dominates. As a result, companies that rely heavily on legacy outreach models face rising inefficiency. Capital allocation is increasingly dependent on understanding where attention is genuinely concentrated and how engagement translates into prescribing intent.

Peer-to-peer influence is playing a larger role in shaping perceptions of therapies. Online discussions allow clinicians to share experiences, question evidence and validate decisions in real time. This dynamic creates earlier visibility of sentiment trends and potential barriers to uptake. Companies equipped with tools to monitor and analyse these discussions can identify emerging risks or opportunities before they become evident in sales data.

At the same time, expectations around relevance have tightened. Clinicians increasingly filter out generic messaging in favour of information that aligns closely with their speciality and clinical priorities. This places pressure on companies to move from broad campaign models to targeted engagement strategies. Data infrastructure and analytics capability therefore become central assets rather than support functions.

Changing clinician behaviour reshapes commercial strategy for 2026

As clinician engagement becomes more digital and measurable, companies that act on behavioural data can improve targeting, reduce risk and strengthen competitive positioning in 2026.
Tern Plc launches £384,408 Open Offer at 0.40p per share

Tern Plc has announced an Open Offer to raise up to £384,408 through the issue of up to 96,101,957 shares at 0.40p each, a 20% discount to the 12 February 2026 closing price.
2026 healthcare conference: Signals for life sciences investors

A direct assessment of how the 2026 healthcare conference reshapes capital allocation priorities across life sciences.
Leadership messaging now central to strategic execution

Message resonance is fast becoming a core indicator of workforce alignment and strategic delivery.
Tern notes automotive momentum at Device Authority

Tern Plc notes that Device Authority, in which it holds a 25.3% stake, has announced further progress in the automotive sector, securing a new OEM customer and expanding an existing Tier 1 deployment.
Key management emerges as a delivery risk in automotive software

Key management is becoming a delivery-critical constraint in software-defined vehicles, influencing risk, compliance and programme scalability.

