Pharma teams gain early insight into message effectiveness

Pharmaceutical teams often rely on instinct, retrospective analysis or engagement metrics to judge whether their communications are working. But without a way to measure how messages are actually understood by healthcare professionals, much of that investment remains guesswork. Messaging that fails to resonate not only weakens brand impact but increases the risk of misalignment across key clinical audiences.

Talking Medicines is addressing this problem with a data-led solution that measures message resonance before launch. Rather than looking at recall or impressions, the company’s platform analyses real-world language used by healthcare professionals to assess whether a message is being received in the way it was intended. This allows commercial and medical affairs teams to act earlier, with clearer evidence of what works, and what doesn’t.

At the core of the platform is a proprietary Message Resonance Score™, which rates alignment between a company’s messaging and the language healthcare professionals actually use in conversation. Scored between 0.0 and 5.0, it provides a quantifiable view of whether a message is landing with specific audiences, such as specialists, general practitioners or nurses. This level of precision enables targeted refinement of content before it reaches the market.

