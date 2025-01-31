FTI Consulting, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 20.1% Upside Potential

FTI Consulting, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FCN) have now 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $275.00 and $194.00 and has a mean target at $234.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $195.27 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 20.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $196.42 and the 200 day MA is $212.52. The company has a market cap of 7.14B. The current share price for the company is: $198.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,579,154,766 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.82, revenue per share of $106.21 and a 7.56% return on assets.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a business advisory company. Its segments include Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting provides law firms, companies, government entities, and private equity firms with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes. The Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyses of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings. The Technology segment provides information governance, privacy and security and corporate legal operations solutions. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.