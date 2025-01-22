Follow us on:

FTI Consulting, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 23.1% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

FTI Consulting, Inc. with ticker code (FCN) have now 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $275.00 and $194.00 calculating the mean target price we have $234.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $190.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $197.42 and the 200 day moving average is $212.91. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 7.02B. Currently the stock stands at: $195.23 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,636,863,358 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.41, revenue per share of $106.21 and a 7.56% return on assets.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a business advisory company. Its segments include Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting provides law firms, companies, government entities, and private equity firms with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes. The Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyses of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings. The Technology segment provides information governance, privacy and security and corporate legal operations solutions. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.

