FTI Consulting, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 22.2% Upside Potential

FTI Consulting, Inc. which can be found using ticker (FCN) now have 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $275.00 and $194.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $234.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $191.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $195.17 and the 200 day MA is $211.66. The company has a market cap of 6.88B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $191.41 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,408,730,767 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.98, revenue per share of $106.21 and a 7.56% return on assets.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a business advisory company. Its segments include Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting provides law firms, companies, government entities, and private equity firms with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes. The Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyses of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings. The Technology segment provides information governance, privacy and security and corporate legal operations solutions. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.