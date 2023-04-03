Franklin Resources – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 1.1% Upside Potential

Franklin Resources which can be found using ticker (BEN) have now 11 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 34 and 20 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $26.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.26 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 1.1%. The 50 day MA is $29.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to $26.43. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $13,480m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $13,629m based on the market consensus.

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.45% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.74, revenue per share of 16.41 and a 4.28% return on assets.