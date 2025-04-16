Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): A High Dividend Yield Amidst Market Uncertainty

Broker Ratings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a stalwart in the asset management industry, presents a unique opportunity for investors amid today’s volatile market environment. With a robust market capitalization of $9.44 billion, Franklin Resources continues to be a significant player in financial services, offering an extensive range of investment solutions through its global network.

Currently trading at $17.97, Franklin Resources has seen its stock fluctuate within a 52-week range of $16.66 to $25.58. This indicates both the potential for recovery and the challenges facing the company. Despite the stock’s recent stability, with no significant price change, investors are keenly observing its valuation and performance metrics for future growth potential.

One of the most compelling aspects of Franklin Resources is its forward P/E ratio of 7.94, suggesting that the stock is trading at a relatively low price compared to its projected earnings. This could be an attractive entry point for value-oriented investors, especially those looking for income-generating investments.

Franklin Resources boasts a dividend yield of 7.12%, which stands out in the asset management sector. However, the dividend payout ratio of 195.31% raises questions about sustainability. The company’s current financials, including a negative free cash flow of over $1.1 billion, indicate potential liquidity challenges that could impact future dividend payments.

Revenue growth at 13.10% is promising, and the company’s EPS of 0.64 highlights its ability to generate earnings despite economic headwinds. However, the return on equity of 4.02% suggests there is room for improvement in maximizing shareholder value.

The analyst consensus currently shows a cautious stance, with 7 hold ratings and 4 sell ratings, and no buy ratings. The average target price of $18.14 reflects a modest potential upside of 0.93%, indicating that analysts are not expecting significant price appreciation in the near term.

Technical indicators present a mixed bag for Franklin Resources. The stock is trading below both its 50-day moving average of $19.61 and its 200-day moving average of $20.75, which could signal bearish sentiment. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 35.24 suggests the stock is approaching oversold territory, potentially offering a buying opportunity for contrarian investors.

For those considering Franklin Resources, it’s essential to weigh the attractive high dividend yield against the backdrop of financial challenges and market sentiment. While the company has a long-standing reputation and a diversified global presence, the current financial indicators urge investors to proceed with a cautious approach.

Investors should keep a close watch on Franklin Resources’ strategic initiatives and market conditions that could influence its financial health and stock performance. As the company navigates through these challenges, its ability to adapt and deliver consistent value to shareholders will be critical in determining its future trajectory.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Fidelity National Information S (FIS): A 20% Upside Opportunity with a Strong Technological Foothold

    Broker Ratings

    DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD): A 48% Upside Potential Beckons Investors

    Broker Ratings

    Edison International (EIX): A 21.35% Potential Upside Awaits Investors in the Utilities Sector

    Broker Ratings

    FMC Corporation (FMC): Is This Agricultural Giant Ready for a Rebound with 28% Potential Upside?

    Broker Ratings

    The Campbell’s Company (CPB): Unpacking a 14.48% Upside Potential in the Consumer Defensive Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH): A 22% Upside Potential for Tech-Savvy Investors

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.